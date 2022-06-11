Man kills sister over property dispute in Ahmedabad

A 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his younger sister over a property dispute and injured his father and nephew when they tried to intervene at a residential society in Ahmedabad’s Ramol on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 2 am at Krishna Kunj Society. Madan Singh alias Mahendra Singh allegedly stabbed to death his sister Manhar Singh (38) and injured his father Shaitan Singh and nephew Vanshraj Singh when they tried to prevent him. The police have filed a case of murder against Madan, who is on the run.

The police said that Manhar had separated from her husband and had moved to her father’s house in Krishna Kunj Society along with her son Vanshraj. “This upset Madan who thought that his sister was trying to occupy his father’s house. Around 2 am, Madan used a knife to stab Manhar multiple times outside their residence in Krishna Kunj society,” a police official at Ramol police station in Ahmedabad said.

“Hearing the commotion, Shaitan Singh and Vanshraj rushed downstairs to save Manhar when the accused attacked them as well. All three injured victims were rushed to a nearby private hospital where Manhar was declared brought dead. The condition of the other two is stable,” the official added.