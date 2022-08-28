scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Man kills brother-in-law using father’s rifle in Chhota Udepur, arrested

The deceased, Sunil Rathwa, and the sister of the accused, Sneha, had eloped after Sneha was allegedly forcibly married off last year.

The deceased, Sunil Rathwa, and the sister of the accused, Sneha, had eloped after Sneha was allegedly forcibly married off last year. (Representational/File)

The Pavi Jetpur police in Chhota Udepur Friday arrested a 23-year-old man, Sachin Rathwa, for allegedly shooting dead his sister’s husband with a double barrel rifle, registered in the name of his father—a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel—as he did not approve of the marriage.

The deceased, Sunil Rathwa, and the sister of the accused, Sneha, had eloped after Sneha was allegedly forcibly married off last year.

According to Arun Parmar, incharge Police Inspector of Pavi Jetpur police station, Sachin had been vengeful about Sneha’s elopement with Sunil, even after the family had married her off to another man in early 2021 to break her ties with the deceased.

On Thursday, Sneha, who is pregnant and in her third trimester—was at her home with Sunil in Ghuntvad village of Pavi Jetpur when Sachin barged in with the rifle and shot Sunil from a close range.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Parmar added that even after he had shot Sunil, Sachin continued to assault him with the rifle and later even obstructed the ambulance and the emergency medical team from administering timely treatment to Sunil.

Parmar said, “Sneha, has told us that Sunil and she had registered their marriage before the Covid-19 outbreak but due to lockdown, there had been a delay in procuring the marriage certificate. Meanwhile, the family had married her off to another man in .When she learned that her certificate had arrived, she eloped with Sunil, abandoning her marriage solemnised by the family… It had left Sachin in rage and he was trying to locate them.”

“He brought the rifle registered in the name of Andarsinh Rathwa, his father, and a BSF personnel deployed in Jammu, and shot Sunil… He showed no remorse for the crime. We arrested him from the spot, where he was waiting with the rifle and confessed to having killed the deceased,” Parmar added.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Police have booked Andarsinh as a co-accused and arrested Sachin under IPC Sections for murder (302), wrongful restraint (341), criminal intimidation [506(2)], and crime committed in presence of abettor (114)and relevant sections of Arms Act.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 12:43:46 am
Next Story

Two nabbed from Mumbai for cheating Chandigarh man of Rs 4.83 lakh

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement