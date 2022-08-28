Man kills brother-in-law using father’s rifle in Chhota Udepur, arrested

The Pavi Jetpur police in Chhota Udepur Friday arrested a 23-year-old man, Sachin Rathwa, for allegedly shooting dead his sister’s husband with a double barrel rifle, registered in the name of his father—a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel—as he did not approve of the marriage.

The deceased, Sunil Rathwa, and the sister of the accused, Sneha, had eloped after Sneha was allegedly forcibly married off last year.

According to Arun Parmar, incharge Police Inspector of Pavi Jetpur police station, Sachin had been vengeful about Sneha’s elopement with Sunil, even after the family had married her off to another man in early 2021 to break her ties with the deceased.

On Thursday, Sneha, who is pregnant and in her third trimester—was at her home with Sunil in Ghuntvad village of Pavi Jetpur when Sachin barged in with the rifle and shot Sunil from a close range.

Parmar added that even after he had shot Sunil, Sachin continued to assault him with the rifle and later even obstructed the ambulance and the emergency medical team from administering timely treatment to Sunil.

Parmar said, “Sneha, has told us that Sunil and she had registered their marriage before the Covid-19 outbreak but due to lockdown, there had been a delay in procuring the marriage certificate. Meanwhile, the family had married her off to another man in .When she learned that her certificate had arrived, she eloped with Sunil, abandoning her marriage solemnised by the family… It had left Sachin in rage and he was trying to locate them.”

“He brought the rifle registered in the name of Andarsinh Rathwa, his father, and a BSF personnel deployed in Jammu, and shot Sunil… He showed no remorse for the crime. We arrested him from the spot, where he was waiting with the rifle and confessed to having killed the deceased,” Parmar added.

Police have booked Andarsinh as a co-accused and arrested Sachin under IPC Sections for murder (302), wrongful restraint (341), criminal intimidation [506(2)], and crime committed in presence of abettor (114)and relevant sections of Arms Act.