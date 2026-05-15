Man killed over ‘delay’ in opening door at Ahmedabad paying guest house, 2 arrested

A man died of stab injuries in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after being allegedly attacked by two fellow boarders at a paying guest house in the Vejalpur area of the city.

The victim, Hiren Solanki, 25, died of severe injuries and bleeding after being assaulted by Mahaveersinh Mahobatsinh Jadav and Ranveersinh Bharatsinh Sindhav over differences regarding opening the PG door, a matter over which there had already been fights earlier, the First Information Report (FIR) stated.

The FIR was filed at Vejalpur police station on the basis of a complaint by the father of the deceased, Mensi Ruda Solanki, 51, a resident of Gadu village in Junagadh.