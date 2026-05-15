Man killed over ‘delay’ in opening door at Ahmedabad paying guest house, 2 arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man died of stab injuries in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after being allegedly attacked by two fellow boarders at a paying guest house in the Vejalpur area of the city.
The victim, Hiren Solanki, 25, died of severe injuries and bleeding after being assaulted by Mahaveersinh Mahobatsinh Jadav and Ranveersinh Bharatsinh Sindhav over differences regarding opening the PG door, a matter over which there had already been fights earlier, the First Information Report (FIR) stated.
The FIR was filed at Vejalpur police station on the basis of a complaint by the father of the deceased, Mensi Ruda Solanki, 51, a resident of Gadu village in Junagadh.
Mensi Solanki stated that his son had been working in Ahmedabad for four years and had been living in a PG in Satyanarayan Society of Vejalpur for the last three months. On Wednesday, at 9.30 am, he got a call from the PG saying that Hiren Solaki had been in a fight and that he should reach Ahmedabad forthwith. Mensi Solanki and his younger son reached Ahmedabad, at which point, they were directed to go to GMERS Sola Civil Hospital. They found there that Hiren Solanki had already died.
Other residents of the PG informed Mensi Solanki that his son, Jadav, and Sindhav argued over a delay in opening the door of the room. The verbal spat escalated into violence, and Jadav allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Hiren Solanki in the stomach.
Jadav and Sindhav were both booked for murder and placed under arrest subsequently. Further investigation is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram