Man killed after kite string slits his throat

A 37-year-old man was killed after dangling kite string slit his throat in Nadiad in Kheda district on Thursday.

The victim, Vipul Thakkar, a resident of Anand, was on his way to meet his friend in Nadiad when the incident happened near Sardar Nagar area.

According to the Kheda police, which has initiated a probe into the accident, local residents rushed Thakkar to a nearest hospital but he succumbed to excessive loss of blood.

Police said that Thakkar was the breadwinner of his family which includes dependent parents and a brother, who works as a daily wage labourer.

Kheda police has confiscated close to 500 rolls of the prohibited kite strings since Thursday in a district-wide crackdown on the sale and use of the lethal glass coated kite strings. In a similar incident in Dahod district, a motorcycle rider sustained 14 stitches on his face after being entangled with glass coated kite strings.