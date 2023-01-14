scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Man killed after kite string slits his throat

The victim, Vipul Thakkar, a resident of Anand, was on his way to meet his friend in Nadiad when the incident happened near Sardar Nagar area.

Police said that Thakkar was the breadwinner of his family which includes dependent parents and a brother, who works as a daily wage labourer. (Representational/File)
A 37-year-old man was killed after dangling kite string slit his throat in Nadiad in Kheda district on Thursday.

The victim, Vipul Thakkar, a resident of Anand, was on his way to meet his friend in Nadiad when the incident happened near Sardar Nagar area.

According to the Kheda police, which has initiated a probe into the accident, local residents rushed Thakkar to a nearest hospital but he succumbed to excessive loss of blood.

Police said that Thakkar was the breadwinner of his family which includes dependent parents and a brother, who works as a daily wage labourer.

Kheda police has confiscated close to 500 rolls of the prohibited kite strings since Thursday in a district-wide crackdown on the sale and use of the lethal glass coated kite strings. In a similar incident in Dahod district, a motorcycle rider sustained 14 stitches on his face after being entangled with glass coated kite strings.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 03:55 IST
