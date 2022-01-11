Man held with multiple weapons in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad City Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested a 51-year-old man in Ahmedabad on Monday for possession of multiple handguns, magazines, and live ammunition.

According to police, the accused Yasin Shaikh, a resident of Teen Darwaja in Ahmedabad, was held by a DCB team for possessing two handguns, two magazines, and 23 rounds of live ammunition from Hanspura Patiya bus stand in Dahegam at Sardar Patel ring road. The accused, police said, had allegedly received the weapons and ammunition from his elder brother Yusuf Shaikh who died two months ago.

“There are four criminal cases lodged against the accused Yasin Shaikh for assault, rioting, smuggling of narcotics, charas, and Prohibition Act. He confessed during interrogation that his elder brother possessed these weapons and had given them to him. We have booked him under the Arms Act,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.