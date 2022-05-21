scorecardresearch
Man held with mephedrone drugs: Police

According to police, a team of Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) held Sohil Chauhan, a resident of Sarkhej, with 22 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 2.2 lakh near Mamaltdar office in Vejalpur on Thursday night.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 21, 2022 12:09:09 am
The accused has been booked under NDPS act,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.(Representational)

A 26-year-old man was held in Ahmedabad for allegedly being in possession of mephedrone (MD) drugs in Vejalpur area Thursday.

“We had received information that the accused was trying to sell MD drugs near Mamlatdar office. A team apprehended him and seized the narcotics. He has been booked under NDPS act,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.

