Man held with 98 fake currency notes

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested a man with 98 fake Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and unearthed a racket of using fake currency to avail money.

According to police, Dilip Keshwala (20), a resident of Sola in Ahmedabad, was held with 98 fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 each. Police said that Dilip informed that he has been acting on the behest of the main conspirator who hired him as a porter.

“Dilip, an engineering graduate, applied for a job in December 2021 after which he got in touch with a man who hired him as a porter to deliver cash and goods to postal addresses in Ahmed-abad. The main accused used to courier duplicate currency notes to Dilip and asked him to purchase mobile phones and other electrical items using the currency,” said a senior DCB official.

“Then Dilip used to resell the new phones and gadgets and the genuine currency notes received were then sent to a courier (finance) office in Ahmedabad. The main accused used to receive money in bitcoins ultimately,” the official added.

According to police, the arrested accused was involved in this racket for the past six months in Ahmedabad.

“Dilip recently purchased at least 26 cellphones from two showrooms in Ahmedabad by depositing fake currency notes at the behest of the main accused who is yet to be held in this case. We have recovered 98 fake currency notes from Dilip,” added the official. The accused has been booked under IPC 489A for counterfeiting currency notes.