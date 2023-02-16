Man held with 200 gms of mephedrone worth Rs 22.4 lakh in Ahmedabad

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Ahmedabad crime branch police Tuesday with over 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 22.42 lakh near the Vatva Bibi talav area in Ahmedabad, police said on Wednesday.

“Mehfooz alias Munna ac walla Abdul Majid Sheikh, 33, was caught near the Vatva Bibi talav by our team on a prior information with 222.94 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 22.42 lakh,” AD Parmar, the inspector at the crime branch police station told media persons Wednesday.

Sheikh, who is into air-conditioning repair work and a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, is an Ahmedabad resident since 2007. Sheikh was in contact with Feroz Khan Pathan, who is in the Sabarmati jail in a drug case of December 2022.

“Sheikh was given mephedrone in semi-liquid form by Pathan three months ago to dry it. The drug was expected to be returned once dried. Sheikh also consumed the drug, near Vatva lake and used to offer the ‘dose’ for free. He had been doing this for six months. He was even involved in the sale of the drug since then,” added Parmar. Police are yet to find from where Pathan acquired the drug, he added.