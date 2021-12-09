Man held over objectionable post on Gen Bipin Rawat’s demise

A 44-year-old man from Amreli was arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable social media post regarding the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat.

According to police, a team of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested Shiva Bhai Ahir, former deputy sarpanch of Bherai village, for allegedly posting an objectionable statement on Facebook over with the demise of Rawat and also against other “elected representatives”.

CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces and Air Force personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said that Gujarat Police took action against the objectionable post after it was flagged by a few Twitter users, tagging the Gujarat Minister of State (MoS) Home Harsh Sanghavi.

According to police, Ahir has been elected as a deputy sarpanch in his village back in 2010 to 2014.

“It had come to light that a Facebook id by the name of Shiva Bhai Ahir had been posting objectionable, fake and sensitive posts after which an FIR was lodged. using technical surveillance we found that the posts were made by Shiva Bhai Ahir. The accused has been using his Facebook id to built a clout for himself by posting controversial statements against elected representatives and to create rift between different communities in the past as well,” said JM Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 153a for promoting enmity between different groups, 505(1) for publishing and circulating rumour, 295A for deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage feelings of any class by insulting their religious beliefs.