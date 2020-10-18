Man held in Surat a year after he killed his wife

The husband-wife duo used to live in Thane before 2019 wherein they were booked under several cases of fraud. (Representational)

A 31-year-old man was arrested from Surat on Saturday almost a year after he allegedly killed his wife.

According to police officials, the accused, Ashish Ukani, a native of Selana village in Savarkundla of Amreli, was arrested in Surat by Thane Police wherein he was hiding after a case of fraud was lodged against him and his wife Nikita Ukani (31) at Kashimira police station in Thane of Maharashtra. The husband-wife duo used to live in Thane before 2019 wherein they were booked under several cases of fraud.

On October 11, a team of Thane Police reached Mota Varachha in Surat and arrested Ashish who was absconding in the fraud case. However, it was here in police remand that Ashish confessed to have killed his wife on October 14, 2019 by throwing her in a well in Selana village in Amreli.

“The accused and his wife had committed a fraud of Rs 15 lakh in Thane and had fled to Surat in 2019. On October 13, they left Surat in their car and reached Amreli a day after. Ashish then took his wife to his farmland at his native village Selana and the duo started drinking. Later, an argument broke out between them after which he threw Nikita in a well. The woman died due to drowning and Ashish left for Surat in his car,” read the complaint against the man in an FIR filed at Vanda police station in Amreli.

On Friday, a team of Thane Police in presence of a magistrate exhumed the skeleton of Nikita from the well in Selana village.

“The accused has been arrested on Saturday after he took the Thane Police to the exact spot where he killed his wife. The skeleton has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory for further tests and the accused has been booked under IPC section 302 for murder,” said a police official at Vanda Police Station.

