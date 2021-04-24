Man held in MP for cyber fraud over ‘Remdesivir deal’

Amit Vasava, deputy commissioner of police, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime, said, "I appeal to people to not forward [messages] blindly without verification. We are probing whether the accused is involved in more such cases.”

ONE PERSON was arrested from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh (MP) on Friday for allegedly cheating eight persons in Ahmedabad through false claims of supplying Remedesivir injections in the form of ‘crowd-sourced’ text message, police said on Friday.

Amid the recent scenario of depleting medical facilities for treatment of coronavirus patients in the country, many have been sharing ‘crowd-sourced’ contacts for essential injections, oxygen and bed supply on Twitter and other social media platforms, such as Facebook,

and messaging application WhatsApp.

Ahmedabad Cyber Crime officers said the MP police identified the arrested accused as Abhishek Gautam, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Rewa of MP, who had allegedly circulated a “misleading” message on social media claiming he has stock of Remdesivir and other essential drugs needed for treatment of coronavirus.

According to the police, the accused used to charge Rs 3,000 in advance for “one dose of Remdesivir” but would switched off his phone later.

“We received a complaint from a 27-year-old resident in Ahmedabad that a few days ago, his employer has tested positive for Covid-19 and was critical, according to doctors. His employer had asked him to procure Remdesivir injections and he came across a shared post on social media wherein a number was given. Upon calling, the accused, Abhishek, claimed to be a representative of a pharmaceutical giant and told him that each vial of Remdesivir would cost Rs 3,000. The man paid Rs 18,000 and later realised he had been cheated. Using technical analysis, we got an input about the location of the accused in MP. A FIR has been filed against the accused under IPC 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust and sections of the IT ACT. The accused has committed fraud against at least eight persons in Ahmedabad alone,” said a senior police officer with the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

Amit Vasava, deputy commissioner of police, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime, said, “People had forwarded the message [from the accused] thinking that it may help someone in need. I appeal to people to not forward [messages] blindly without verification. We are probing whether the accused is involved in more such cases.”