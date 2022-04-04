Man held for stabbing 75-yr-old landlord to death in Ahmedabad

Police arrested a youth for allegedly stabbing to death his landlord, a 75-year-old man, in Memnagar of Ahmedabad, over a rent related dispute.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday around 6:15 pm when Karshan Desai, a resident of Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad, was stabbed multiple times by the accused Kishan Teli, a native of Banswara, outside an eatery shop in Gopalnagar of Memnagar.

Desai owned several shops and rooms in a commercial complex in Gopalnagar area and had rented one of the rooms to the accused Kishan Teli.

“According to eyewitnesses, my father was sitting on a chair outside Jay Bhole eatery when the accused Kishan Teli came from his room with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in his stomach and neck. My father was then taken to the civil hospital where doctors declared him dead,” said Vivek Desai, son of the deceased, in his complaint.

“Kishan had not paid the rent of his room and it had turned into a dispute between him and my father,” the victim’s son added.

According to police, the accused Kishan was arrested late Saturday night.

“After stabbing the victim in front of many eye witnesses, the accused had fled from the spot,” said a police official at GU police station.

“An alert was sent to several police teams regarding his description and finally, a patrolling team of Gujarat University police station apprehended him near National college, hardly five hours after the murder incident,” the officer added.