Man held for ‘raping woman, bid to kill her’ in Dahod

Dahod police Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to murder her.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 20 night, when the accused allegedly raped the victim while she had gone to answer nature’s call at a field near her house. The accused then allegedly slit the victim’s throat thrice with a knife, leaving her grievously injured.

“The accused then took the victim to a nearby field, where he forced himself upon her. Later, he told the victim that he was angry as the victim was not talking to him and pulled out a knife and inflicted three cuts on her throat, grievously injuring her. The victim was rushed to the Zydus government hospital, from where the police received information about the crime on December 21,” a police release said on Thursday.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code sections for rape (376), attempt to murder (307), and criminal intimidation [506(2)] as well as under the sections the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.