scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Man held for raping, murdering 2-yr-old girl

According to police, the accused had taken the girl to a secluded place, raped her and strangulated her.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s father, the 23-year-old man was booked under Indian Penal Code sections for murder, rape and kidnapping. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Man held for raping, murdering 2-yr-old girl
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Surat police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl.

According to police, on Monday night, the accused had taken the two-year-old daughter of his friend with him on the pretext of buying her wafers and playing with her at a Surat village.

When he did not return with the child, her family started looking for her along with the local residents. They checked the accused’s house and could not find them. Following this, parents of the child had lodged a complaint with the police station concerned.

Police said that, later in the night, they found the body of the girl in the bushes on the outskirts of the village.

According to police, the accused had taken the girl to a secluded place, raped her and strangulated her.

The body of the girl was taken to New Civil hospital for medical examination.
The accused was found hiding near bushes in a secluded area and was arrested on Tuesday morning .

Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s father, the 23-year-old man was booked under Indian Penal Code sections for murder, rape and kidnapping.

Advertisement

Under strict police arrangements, the accused was brought to New Civil hospital on Tuesday afternoon for medical examinations. The body of the girl was handed over to her parents who to carry out final rites.

Also Read
After his comment on RSS literacy: Organisers cancel Kumar Vishwas event ...
Fintech hub with ADB support to come up at GIFT City
State govt removes Capt Ajay Chauhan as civil aviation director
UN Mehta institute director RK Patel steps down, Chirag Doshi takes over

Inspector at the police station concerned told The Indian Express, “The accused had been staying in a rented house. The victim girl’s father and the accused were friends. He used to regularly visit their house and take his daughter for outings.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 23:47 IST
Next Story

Saudi stadium that hosted Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo to stage Santosh Trophy final stage

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close