Man held for raping, murdering 2-yr-old girl

Surat police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl.

According to police, on Monday night, the accused had taken the two-year-old daughter of his friend with him on the pretext of buying her wafers and playing with her at a Surat village.

When he did not return with the child, her family started looking for her along with the local residents. They checked the accused’s house and could not find them. Following this, parents of the child had lodged a complaint with the police station concerned.

Police said that, later in the night, they found the body of the girl in the bushes on the outskirts of the village.

According to police, the accused had taken the girl to a secluded place, raped her and strangulated her.

The body of the girl was taken to New Civil hospital for medical examination.

The accused was found hiding near bushes in a secluded area and was arrested on Tuesday morning .

Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s father, the 23-year-old man was booked under Indian Penal Code sections for murder, rape and kidnapping.

Advertisement

Under strict police arrangements, the accused was brought to New Civil hospital on Tuesday afternoon for medical examinations. The body of the girl was handed over to her parents who to carry out final rites.

Inspector at the police station concerned told The Indian Express, “The accused had been staying in a rented house. The victim girl’s father and the accused were friends. He used to regularly visit their house and take his daughter for outings.”