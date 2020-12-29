Gujarat: Man held for ‘molesting daughter, torturing wife’

The police claimed that on Monday, the wife submitted a video to them showing the accused man forcing his minor daughter to take a shower with him.

A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually molesting his 14-year-old daughter and torturing his wife for dowry in Ahmedabad.

According to police, a total of four FIRs were lodged against the accused on Sunday and Monday after the accused’s man wife made a distress call on 108 mahila helpline number.

“The accused was beating his wife in an inebriated state after which she made a distress call for help and a police team arrived at the spot and booked him under the Prohibition Act. Then a search was conducted in his house and we found some liquor bottles after which a second FIR under Prohibition Act was filed. Then the victim submitted a complaint to us stating that the accused has been torturing her since their marriage in 2004. The accused had also demanded and received Honda Amaze car recently from his wife’s father as dowry,” said a Police Inspector.

The police claimed that on Monday, the wife submitted a video to them showing the accused man forcing his minor daughter to take shower with him.

“The victim wife showed us a video proof where the man was forcing his daughter to enter the bathroom with him. The accused has been molesting his daughter for years, forcing her to take shower with him. We then filed a fourth FIR against him under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” the officer said.

Till now, the accused man has been booked under Prohibition Act, sections of POCSO Act, Indian Penal Code sections 498A for dowry harassment, 294B for obscenity, 323 for causing hurt and 354A for sexual harassment.