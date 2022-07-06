Man held for killing wife, hiding her body underneath stones for 40 days

Police Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and hiding her body for 40 days underneath a pile of stones at a deserted area in Suredranagar.

According to police, Ranjan Ben Odakhia, a resident of Daldi village under Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot district, had gone missing from her home since March 31 this year. Ranjan’s husband Rajesh Odakhia had lodged a missing persons complaint at Vinchhiya Police Station.

According to police, the woman was not found for the next 40 days after which on Monday morning, family members of Ranjanben sat on an indefinite fast outside Vinchhiya police station alleging police inaction. On Tuesday, a team of Vinchhiya PS apprehended Rajesh for interrogation and later the accused revealed the location of the victim’s skeletal body in a secluded area outside Dokalva village in Chotila Taluka.

According to police, the accused had allegedly strangulated his wife and hid her body beneath a pile of rocks.

According to police, Rajesh was allegedly in a relationship with his wife’s sister Indu. Rajesh and Ranjan were married for the past four years and they have a three-year-old son.

“The accused took the victim to Chotila taluka on motorcycle, where he stopped at a secluded place and strangulated her. He then came back and told his family members that his wife had gone missing. We have booked the accused for murder in an FIR at Chotila police station,” said CP Mundhwa, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Limdi division, Surendranagar.