Vadodara: Man held for ‘illegally’ transporting buffalo, calf

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Dahod town on Thursday for allegedly transporting buffalo and a calf to a slaughter house.

Police said that on late Wednesday night they received a call about a small pick-up vehicle carrying a buffalo and a calf towards Dahod bus station road on Dahod-Jhalod road.

Based on the information, the police along with a team of gau rakshaks intercepted the vehicle and arrested Rafeeq Malek, a resident of Dahod kasba.

According to the police, the buffalo and a calf were tied behind a plank without any fodder or water. On being questioned, Malek said that he was delivering the cattle on behalf of one Ramesh Vahonia, from Sakarda village to Dahod kasba, said police.

“Malek failed to produce any documents pertaining to the selling or purchasing of the cattle, valid receipts or certificates by the doctor, following which he was arrested and the cattle were sent to a panjrapole,” they added.

Malek has been booked under various sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules, 2017, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Cattle Trespass Act.

