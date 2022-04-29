scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Man held for cyber crime from Rajasthan

The accused user, masquerading as a woman, demanded Rs 500-1,500 per hour of sex chat from the victim and later asked him to deposit Rs 16,000 for a meet, said a senior police official

Ahmedabad |
April 29, 2022 3:23:27 am
Ahmedabad news, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell, cyber crime, Cyber Crime Cell, cyber crimes, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAccording to police, the accused Amarji Patidar, a native of Dungarpur, was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 406 for criminal breach of trust, 420 for fraud and sections of the IT Act.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested one person from Dungarpur in Rajasthan for allegedly duping an Ahmedabad resident by luring them with prospects of sex chat.

“In this case, the complainant was using Google search engine earlier this year in February when he stumbled upon a link. Upon clicking the link, he was introduced to a WhatsApp chat number and he started chatting. The accused user, masquerading as a woman, demanded Rs 500-1,500 per hour of sex chat from the victim and later asked him to deposit Rs 16,000 for a meet,” said a senior police official.

