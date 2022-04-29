Man held for cyber crime from Rajasthan

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested one person from Dungarpur in Rajasthan for allegedly duping an Ahmedabad resident by luring them with prospects of sex chat.

According to police, the accused Amarji Patidar, a native of Dungarpur, was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 406 for criminal breach of trust, 420 for fraud and sections of the IT Act.

“In this case, the complainant was using Google search engine earlier this year in February when he stumbled upon a link. Upon clicking the link, he was introduced to a WhatsApp chat number and he started chatting. The accused user, masquerading as a woman, demanded Rs 500-1,500 per hour of sex chat from the victim and later asked him to deposit Rs 16,000 for a meet,” said a senior police official.