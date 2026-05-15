Man held for cheating, raping women after marriage promise: Police

A senior police officer said, “After the first case of rape was registered against the accused, one more woman approached us and alleged that the accused cheated her through the same modus operandi a few years ago. As she has alleged that she was a minor at the time, we will file a second FIR against him under the POCSO Act, rape and cheating.”
THE VALSAD Rural Police arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly posed as a tribal and cheated a woman belonging to the scheduled caste community on the pretext of marriage.
On Thursday, another woman contacted the police, alleging that earlier, the accused used the same modus operandi and raped her after falsely promising marriage. She also alleged that she was a minor at the time and gave birth to a child, after which the accused refused to marry her.
Earlier in the day, the accused, Arbaz Makrani, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman in her 20s, police said.
She claimed in her complaint that she came in contact with Makrani, who had used a fake ID, on a social media platform in 2025. They later entered into a relationship. A few months later, she found out about his real identity and returned to her home, severing ties with him.
The FIR alleges, “The accused posted their private photographs online. The accused also threatened her relatives when they did not allow him to meet her.”
On Wednesday, several people linked to right-wing organisations gathered at the police station concerned and staged a dharna till late evening.
On the basis of the woman’s allegations, the police on Wednesday registered a complaint against Makrani and booked him under BNS 64 (rape), 69 (sexual intercourse achieved through deceitful means), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), Information Technology Act 67, 67 (a), Atrocity Act sections 3 (1)(w), 3(2)(5).
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A senior police officer said, “After the first case of rape was registered against the accused, one more woman approached us and alleged that the accused cheated her through the same modus operandi a few years ago. As she has alleged that she was a minor at the time, we will file a second FIR against him under the POCSO Act, rape and cheating.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More