Man held for cheating, raping women after marriage promise: Police

A senior police officer said, “After the first case of rape was registered against the accused, one more woman approached us and alleged that the accused cheated her through the same modus operandi a few years ago. As she has alleged that she was a minor at the time, we will file a second FIR against him under the POCSO Act, rape and cheating.”

THE VALSAD Rural Police arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly posed as a tribal and cheated a woman belonging to the scheduled caste community on the pretext of marriage.

On Thursday, another woman contacted the police, alleging that earlier, the accused used the same modus operandi and raped her after falsely promising marriage. She also alleged that she was a minor at the time and gave birth to a child, after which the accused refused to marry her.

Earlier in the day, the accused, Arbaz Makrani, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman in her 20s, police said.