scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 23, 2021
Must Read

Man held for bid to sexually abuse 4-year-old in Ahmedabad, say police

According to police, the incident took place around 4 pm Sunday.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: August 24, 2021 1:09:27 am
The accused, who is unemployed, has been booked under IPC 354A for sexual assault and sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly trying to force himself on a four-year-old girl in Ahmedabad.

According to police, the incident took place around 4 pm Sunday.

“The child was playing outside her house when the accused lured her with a chocolate and took her to his house. He then took her to the bathroom and started forcing himself on her when another neighbour alerted her parents. We have arrested the accused. The child’s parents had lodged an FIR against the accused in the past for theft and house break-in,” said a police officer attached to the police station where the complaint was lodged.

Click here for more

The accused, who is unemployed, has been booked under IPC 354A for sexual assault and sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 23: Latest News

Advertisement