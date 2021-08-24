Man held for bid to sexually abuse 4-year-old in Ahmedabad, say police

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly trying to force himself on a four-year-old girl in Ahmedabad.

According to police, the incident took place around 4 pm Sunday.

“The child was playing outside her house when the accused lured her with a chocolate and took her to his house. He then took her to the bathroom and started forcing himself on her when another neighbour alerted her parents. We have arrested the accused. The child’s parents had lodged an FIR against the accused in the past for theft and house break-in,” said a police officer attached to the police station where the complaint was lodged.

The accused, who is unemployed, has been booked under IPC 354A for sexual assault and sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.