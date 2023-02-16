scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Man held for being part of racket selling data, iPhones in crime branch custody

The complainants received a message on their recovery devices asking for their Apple id and password.

The racket used iPhones or the Apple phones that were misplaced or lost by the complainants. (Representational/File)
A 34-year-old man arrested from Navsari, for his alleged involvement in a racket selling data and iPhones outside India, was sent to three-day custody of the Ahmedabad cyber crime branch by an Ahmedabad court on Tuesday.

According to Jitendra Yadav, assistant commissioner of police Ahmedabad cyber crime branch, “Mohsin Khan alias Iqbal Mansoor was arrested Monday night in Navsari for his involvement in an international organised racket of selling data and iPhones outside India.”

The racket used iPhones or the Apple phones that were misplaced or lost by the complainants. The complainants received a message on their recovery devices asking for their Apple id and password.

“After this, a location was shown for a brief moment and then it was lost. We have been receiving such complaints for six months,” added Yadav.

The racket was run by a larger gang mainly on the Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Nepal borders, “Once they got the ids and passwords from the users, the phones were unlocked, data retrieved, ids and passwords changed, and phone was formatted and sold in Bangladesh and Nepal. The data was also sold, about which investigation is on,” said Yadav.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 00:09 IST
