Man held for ‘circulating’ child pornography in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell Thursday arrested an Ahmedabad resident for allegedly storing and circulating child pornography material on social media

According to police, Deepak Shankhalpara, a resident of Jashodanagar, was arrested by a team of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Thursday.

Police said that they started investigating after a received a tip on hotline regarding circulation of child pornographic material on the Facebook account of the accused.

“Upon checking the cellphone of the accused, we have found 13 videos of child porn. Apart from this, the accused had also shared child pornography material on Facebook messenger app. He was booked under section 67(b) of the IT Amendment Act,” said a police officer.