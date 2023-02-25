scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Man gets 20 yrs in jail for raping 16-yr-old girl

According to police, the accused who was a neighbour of the girl’s family raped her a couple of times at the rented room.

The chargesheet in the case was submitted in 90 days. Later, the accused got bail from the court. (Representational/File)
A Surat court on Friday sentenced a 34-year-old man to 20 years of strict imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl. The case dates back to 2020 when the girl was kidnapped by the 34-year-old man who raped her.

On January 5, 2020, the girl’s father had filed an abduction complaint after she went missing from her home.

Police had rescued the victim girl from a rented room from a village and arrested the accuse, who runs pan stall in Varachha area.

The accused was charged with IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her for marriage), 376(2)(i)(J)(N) (on a woman incapable of giving consent, being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape on the such woman).

Police had carried out a medical examination of the accused and the victim girl at a government hospital.

The chargesheet in the case was submitted in 90 days. Later, the accused got bail from the court.

On Friday, Surat district court 6th Additional Session judge S N Solanki passed an order convicting the accused and sentencing him for 20 years of strict imprisonment. The judge had also ordered the convict to pay a compensation amount of Rs 50,000 to the victim.

The court also directed the police to arrest the convict, who was out on bail. He was caught and sent to Surat Central Jail.

Talking to The Indian Express, Assistant Public Prosecutor A P Dave said, “We are satisfied with the court’s order for sentencing the convict. The convict had earlier stayed in neighbourhood of the victim’s family. He used to visit the victim’s home regularly and bring gifts for her to lure her. Later he kidnapped the victim girl and stayed with her for 20 days in a rented room in a village and was later arrested from the same location.”

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 00:32 IST
