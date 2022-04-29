Man gets 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting wife’s suicide in Sabarmati

An Ahmedabad sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 25-year old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting suicide of his 23-year-old wife in February 2021, when she had jumped to death in the Sabarmati river.

Before her death, Ayesha Banu Makrani recorded a purported video message on her phone alleging physical and mental harassment by her huband Aarif Khan. The complaint, filed by Ayesha’s father at the Sabarmati Riverfront West police station in February, had also stated that Aarif was constantly pressuring Ayesha and his family for dowry and as of January 2020, Ayesha’s father had paid Rs 1.5 lakh.

The court of additional sessions judge Chirayu Sanatkuma Adhyaru relied on past conversations of Ayesha with her father where the former had mentioned instances of harassment from Aarif and his family, panch witness statements, Ayesha’s suicide note, forensic experts and also an FIR of 2019 lodged against Aarif and his parents.

The court specifically scrutinised Ayesha’s last telephonic conversation with Aarif where he had instigated Ayesha to end her life. When Ayesha reportedly said she is going to jump in the Sabarmati river, Aarif said that if she indeed does, she must clarify in her suicide note that Aarif is not responsible for her death.

The court held that the prosecution was succesful in proving physical and mental torture prior to Ayesha’s death by suicide, Aarif’s intent in pushing Ayesha to taking her life, as well as Aarif’s attempt to destroy his own SIM card and memory card after the incident.

The court held Aarif guilty under IPC section 306 while sentencing him to 10 years of imprisonment along with Rs 1 lakh fine and additionally, also found him guilty for IPC sections 498 (a) (husband subjecting woman to cruelty), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and Dowry Prohibition Act sections 3 (penalty for taking dowry) and 7 (taking cognisance of offence under this Act).