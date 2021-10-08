Man from Uttar Pradesh held: Illicit liquor worth Rs 40 lakh seized

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
October 8, 2021 4:25:21 am
October 8, 2021 4:25:21 am
The Gujarat CID Crime seized illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth Rs 40 lakh at the Adalaj highway in Gandhinagar Thursday and arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh. Police said the accused, Arvind Yadav (25), was carrying the liquor from Mehsana to Ahmedabad in a truck.
“The accused told us that he was supposed to deliver the consignment to Ahmedabad and based on specific intelligence, we intercepted and detained the vehicle. Another accused, Rajubhai from Palanpur, is absconding,” stated Gujarat CID Crime.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd