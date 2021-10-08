scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Man from Uttar Pradesh held: Illicit liquor worth Rs 40 lakh seized

Police said the accused, Arvind Yadav (25), was carrying the liquor from Mehsana to Ahmedabad in a truck.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
October 8, 2021 4:25:21 am
Another accused, Rajubhai from Palanpur, is absconding

The Gujarat CID Crime seized illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth Rs 40 lakh at the Adalaj highway in Gandhinagar Thursday and arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh. Police said the accused, Arvind Yadav (25), was carrying the liquor from Mehsana to Ahmedabad in a truck.

“The accused told us that he was supposed to deliver the consignment to Ahmedabad and based on specific intelligence, we intercepted and detained the vehicle. Another accused, Rajubhai from Palanpur, is absconding,” stated Gujarat CID Crime.

