scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 11, 2022
Breaking News

53-yr-old man from Rajasthan dies of heart attack in train

According to police, Jain started vomiting minutes after the train left from Abu road railway station. The train stopped at Palanpur railway station around 1 am and he was taken to a hospital.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: February 11, 2022 5:54:46 am
Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Rajasthan, heart attack, train death, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAccording to Palanpur Railway Police Force, Narendra Jain, a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, was travelling with his wife Padma Jain to Mumbai by the train that he boarded from Jodhpur.

A 53-year-old passenger of Suryanagri Express train died of heart attack on Wednesday after which the train was halted for over four hours.

According to Palanpur Railway Police Force, Narendra Jain, a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, was travelling with his wife Padma Jain to Mumbai by the train that he boarded from Jodhpur.

According to police, Jain started vomiting minutes after the train left from Abu road railway station. The train stopped at Palanpur railway station around 1 am and he was taken to a hospital.

More from Ahmedabad
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

“An ambulance was kept ready outside Palanpur railway station after the passengers made phone calls. Jain was rushed to Palanpur civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The train finally left Palanpur around 5 am. We have registered a case of accidental death at Palanpur railway police station,” said a senior police official in Palanpur of Banaskantha.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Advertisement