53-yr-old man from Rajasthan dies of heart attack in train

A 53-year-old passenger of Suryanagri Express train died of heart attack on Wednesday after which the train was halted for over four hours.

According to Palanpur Railway Police Force, Narendra Jain, a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, was travelling with his wife Padma Jain to Mumbai by the train that he boarded from Jodhpur.

According to police, Jain started vomiting minutes after the train left from Abu road railway station. The train stopped at Palanpur railway station around 1 am and he was taken to a hospital.

“An ambulance was kept ready outside Palanpur railway station after the passengers made phone calls. Jain was rushed to Palanpur civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The train finally left Palanpur around 5 am. We have registered a case of accidental death at Palanpur railway police station,” said a senior police official in Palanpur of Banaskantha.