Man detained for stabbing father-in-law to death, injuring mother-in-law: Vadodara Police

A 24-year-old man was detained by the Vadodara Police on Monday after he allegedly stabbed his father-in-law to death and critically injured his mother-in-law.

According to the police, the accused had visited his estranged wife on late Monday afternoon to meet their three-month-old daughter when the incident took place. His wife had moved to her parents’ house immediately after the birth of their daughter, owing to marital discord between the couple. The couple was heading for a divorce, the police said.

“There had been issues between the accused and the victim, Jayprakash Darji (47), for a long time. He was enraged that his wife was not returning home. They had an argument in the house and the accused stabbed his father-in-law in a fit of rage. When his mother-in-law tried to intervene, he attacked her, too. She is in a critical condition and under treatment,” said Sanjay Kharat, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone three.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused had left his home three days ago and was not in touch with any family members. He had tried to contact his wife on June 14. He had returned from Anand the same day and then visited his wife’s home on Monday afternoon. He was allegedly carrying two knives, hinting at the possibility that the murder was planned, Kharat said.

Darji was stabbed multiple times on his chest and his throat was slit, while his wife sustained around seven stab wounds on her back. The accused was nabbed by the Police Control Room (PCR) van team when he was trying to flee.

During the investigation, the accused also confessed to having committed another crime on Monday morning. A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Varnama police station in this regard.

“The accused had booked a call girl on Sunday night whom he had accompanied to a hotel in Waghodia. On Monday morning, after altercations ensued between the two over payments, he had allegedly stabbed her, too. He left from there and then visited his wife,” Kharat said.

“The woman admitted herself in the hospital with stab wounds, but did not inform the police. After the accused confessed to the crime, we picked up two other persons involved in running the racket. We are also looking into whether the hotel was involved in covering the crime by not informing the police. The investigation will be handed over to Varnama police station,” Kharat added.

The accused — who worked as a plumber at a private hospital in 2018 — was also booked under charges of attempt to murder after he had allegedly stabbed a doctor. He has a mental health illness, the police said. He had also attempted suicide twice earlier, once by jumping off a bridge and once by consuming sleeping pills, the police added.

Two separate offences have been registered under charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Immoral Traffic Act. The accused will be formally arrested after Covid-19 testing.

