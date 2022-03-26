Man, family members booked over illegal confinement, rape of woman in Kheda

A Kheda man and nine of his family members were booked in a case over allegedly keeping a woman in an illegal confinement for four months and raping her, police said on Friday. A local court in Kheda on Friday remanded in judicial custody eight of the ten accused booked in connection with the case.

The accused man had promised to marry her and and take her to Poland, but he duped her of Rs 5 lakh, police said adding that the his family members were also forcing her to convert.

The woman, in her complaint filed at the police station concerned, has alleged that she came in contact with the accused man on social media a few years ago. The two got into a relationship and the woman, who is a trained nurse, expressed her desire to migrate to another country, the complaint states.

“The accused promised the woman that they would migrate to Poland but since he did not have the funds to process their migration, he asked the woman to take money from her parents… She took Rs 5 lakh from her parents and told them that she was migrating to Poland for work. However, since the accused was unable to get a visa, he sent her alone to Dubai and promised to join her in a few days,” KG Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SC/ST Cell said, Kheda district told The Indian Express.

The police said the woman learnt that the Dubai hotel she was put up in was allegedly a hub for prostitution.

“She began pressuring the accused to arrange her tickets to return to India… He called her back to Nadiad and confined the woman to a rented apartment for close to four months… The woman has said that the accused forced himself upon her on many occasions in the flat… She said on one occasion the father and brother of the accused tried to molest her,” Patel said.

The FIR was registered against the accused, his parents, brother, sister as well as five other members of his extended family.

“We have arrested eight persons and two are yet to be apprehended, including the main accused and his paternal aunt,” Patel said.

According to the police, the woman had kept her family in the dark about the incidents and continued to convince them that she was working as a nurse in Poland.

The police are deliberating if the accused can be booked under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003. Patel said, “The woman claimed that since she was asking the accused to marry him, his mother and other family members repeatedly forced her to embrace their faith… However, they have not married yet,” Patel said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the woman said, “He (the accused) promised to marry me and that we would migrate to Poland. He told me to get Rs 5 lakh, which I did from my family. However, he took away all the money. He sent me to Dubai to a hotel that was known for prostitution. When I returned, he confined me to a house where he repeatedly raped me and his family tortured me to embrace their religion…”