Man falls into 30-feet-deep water tank in Ahmedabad, rescued

Ahmedabad Fire Safety officials rescued a man who fell into 30-feet-deep water tank in Maninagar area of Ahmedabad on Friday afternoon.

According to fire officials, Rajubhai Chaudhary (50) had fallen in a water tank, whose lid was kept open, at a construction site in Maninagar area of Ahmedabad on Friday afternoon.

Chaudhary was rescued in an injured state and he was rushed to LG Hospital.

“The victim was in an injured state after the fall and we pulled him up by attaching a harness rope with a mat on which he was made to lie down. The survivor was rushed to LG Hospital where he is being treated,” said a senior fire safety official in Ahmedabad.