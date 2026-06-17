Fake ID on matrimony site: Mehsana man booked on charges of rape, forgery, extortion

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A man from Mehsana was booked on Wedneday on charges of rape, forgery and extortion days after he was arrested by the Mahila West Police Station in Ahmedabad city on June 14 for allegedly impersonating as a widower with a fake identity on a matrimonial site to allegedly entrap and cheat women.
Karim Rafik Sipai was booked after the police recovered a fake Aadhaar Card, PAN card, driving licence, passport, and a fabricated death certificate of his non-existent “late wife” during the investigation.
He was arrested based on a complaint filed by an alleged victim.
“Karim Rafikbhai Sipai, a resident of Sarghatani Ghati, Kadi, Mehsana, had created a fake profile on a popular matrimonial website under the name ‘Aditya Patel’,” DCP (Crime) Ajit Rajian said in a statement.
“To entrap vulnerable women, particularly widows seeking a life partner, the accused claimed to be a childless widower living an isolated life. To substantiate his false identity, the accused allegedly shared forged digital copies of government identifications—including a fake Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, passport, and a fabricated death certificate of his “late wife”— with the victim,”
DCP Rajian said that Sipai, under the pretext of marriage, had allegedly extorted cash and physical assets, including a two-wheeler from the victim using various deceptions.
The matter came to light when a suspicious name appeared on the complainant’s phone via a caller identification system during a routine call, prompting further scrutiny. Subsequent verification of his stated residential address in Gandhinagar revealed it to be fictitious.
A deeper verification of the credentials established that ‘Aditya Patel’ was an alias used by Karim Sipai to allegedly execute the fraud, said DCP Rajian.
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