Fake ID on matrimony site: Mehsana man booked on charges of rape, forgery, extortion

He was arrested based on a complaint filed by an alleged victim. (Image generated by AI)

A man from Mehsana was booked on Wedneday on charges of rape, forgery and extortion days after he was arrested by the Mahila West Police Station in Ahmedabad city on June 14 for allegedly impersonating as a widower with a fake identity on a matrimonial site to allegedly entrap and cheat women.

Karim Rafik Sipai was booked after the police recovered a fake Aadhaar Card, PAN card, driving licence, passport, and a fabricated death certificate of his non-existent “late wife” during the investigation.

He was arrested based on a complaint filed by an alleged victim.

“Karim Rafikbhai Sipai, a resident of Sarghatani Ghati, Kadi, Mehsana, had created a fake profile on a popular matrimonial website under the name ‘Aditya Patel’,” DCP (Crime) Ajit Rajian said in a statement.