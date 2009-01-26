Man duped of Rs 5 lakh by wife on wedding night

Police suspect role of gang that cheats people by arranging wedding partners

A Rajkot resident has complained to the police of being duped by his wife,who allegedly fled with cash and jewellery to the tune of Rs 5 lakh on their wedding night.

The Rajkot police on Sunday began investigation of a case that they suspect to be the handiwork of a gang engaged in cheating bachelors in the name of arranging marriages for them.

The police said Jayesh Meghpara (35),a resident of Dharamnagar Awas Yojana,registered a complaint against three people including his wife Sangita Patel,his distant relative Pushpa Sinojia,and marriage broker Pradeep Gohil.

Meghpara alleged that after Sangita went missing on their wedding night on December 10,2008,he requested Sinojia and Gohil to return him his valuables. But after all his pleas fell on deaf ears,Meghpara decided to seek police help.

The police said Meghpara has been looking after his mother and younger brother after his fathers death.

Last year,he decided to marry Sangita on the suggestion of Sinojia and Gohil. He was told that Sangita was an orphan and would be unable to bear wedding costs,after which he agreed to bear all expenses himself.

Meghpara said in his complaint that he had given Rs 17,000 to Sinojia to arrange for the wedding function,which was organised at Sinojias place in Surat.

Meghpara alleged that Sangita sprayed some liquid on him,his mother and brother and they fell unconscious. When he woke up in the morning,he found Sangita missing with the

valuables.

The police said Sinojia ignored Meghparas demand to return his belongings and instead,offered to find another girl for him.

Sangita,meanwhile,is still untraceable.

