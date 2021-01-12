Gujarat: Man drags traffic cop on car bonnet for over a kilometre, arrested

Police have booked a case against an unknown person under Indian Penal Code sections 354D for stalking and 500 for defamation and the Information Technology (Amendment) Act at Ahmedabad Cyber Crime police station.

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly dragging a traffic police jawan on his car’s bonnet for more than a kilometre in Ahmedabad, police said Tuesday.

Raj Kansara, a resident of Jai Vishnu society at Navrangpura, allegedly dragged Mahendra Bamaniya (33), a Traffic Rakshak Bal (TRB) jawan with Ahmedabad Traffic Police, on his Honda Mobilio SUV for over a kilometre at the Paldi intersection on Monday, police added.

Kansara, police said, was driving on the wrong side and was intercepted by a traffic team when he tried to evade them. A CCTV footage showed Kansara speeding his car with Mahendra clinging on to its bonnet precariously around 7.50 pm at the intersection.

“The accused was driving the SUV on the wrong side from NID Road and was speeding. At the Paldi intersection, TRB jawan Mahendra tried to stop the vehicle, however, the driver tried to mow him down. Mahendra climbed on the bonnet of the car in a bid to stop it, but the accused continued to drive the vehicle for more than a kilometre, dragging him through the busy Paldi intersection. Bamaniya received minor injuries in the incident but was able to finally stop the vehicle. The accused was then brought to N Traffic Police Station along with the car and was arrested,” a police officer at N Traffic Police Station said.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 279 for rash driving, and 186 for obstructing a public servant from discharge of their duties along with sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.