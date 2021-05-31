Gujarat: Man dies by suicide ‘fearing black fungus’

"We have lodged a case of accidental death,” said a statement from the Ahmedabad Police Control Room.

An 80-year-old diabetic man who recently recovered from Covid-19, died two days after he allegedly consumed poison fearing contracting mucormycosis (black fungus) in Ahmedabad on Saturday night, police said.

According to police, the victim who is a resident of a society at Narayanagar road in Paldi, allegedly consumed poison on May 27 evening when he was alone in his flat.

“As per his family members, he recovered from Covid-19 four months ago and was diabetic. Fearing black fungus, he consumed poison and was found in an unconscious state by his family members who rushed him to AIMS hospital in Paldi where he succumbed during treatment on Saturday evening. We have lodged a case of accidental death,” said a statement from the Ahmedabad Police Control Room.