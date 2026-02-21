Metres from finish line: Constable aspirant dies after collapsing during Surat police recruitment run

The physical test for the recruitment of police constables was held at the Vav police headquarters (Image generated using AI).

A 27-year-old man died of a heart attack after he collapsed during the final lap of a physical test for police constable recruitment in the Surat district of Gujarat Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ravindra Baraiya, 27, a resident of the Mograwadi area in Valsad town.

The physical test for the recruitment of police constables has been conducted at the Vav police headquarters in Surat district over the past few days. Thousands of candidates participated in the practical examination held at SRP Camp 11, located in Vav village, Kamrej taluka.

Police sources said that during the running test, Baraiya, who was on the last lap, suffered a seizure and lost consciousness just a few meters from the finish line.