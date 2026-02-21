Metres from finish line: Constable aspirant dies after collapsing during Surat police recruitment run

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 27-year-old man died of a heart attack after he collapsed during the final lap of a physical test for police constable recruitment in the Surat district of Gujarat Friday.
The deceased was identified as Ravindra Baraiya, 27, a resident of the Mograwadi area in Valsad town.
The physical test for the recruitment of police constables has been conducted at the Vav police headquarters in Surat district over the past few days. Thousands of candidates participated in the practical examination held at SRP Camp 11, located in Vav village, Kamrej taluka.
Police sources said that during the running test, Baraiya, who was on the last lap, suffered a seizure and lost consciousness just a few meters from the finish line.
Mini Joseph, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Surat, said, “The police constable recruitment drive was in progress at the police ground in Vav village. Ravindra was rushed to New Civil Hospital in Surat in an ambulance, where his condition was stabilised after primary treatment.”
“After feeling stable, he took discharge from the hospital and returned to the hotel at Kamrej to collect his belongings. He felt a minor chest pain in the hotel and was rushed to Modi Hospital at Kamrej. The doctors declared him dead after primary treatment.”
“We intimated his family members about the incident, and they came to Surat. We handed the dead body to his family Saturday after the postmortem.”
An accidental death complaint has been lodged with the Kamrej police station in connection with the incident. The Kamrej police recorded the incident in the official police diary.
