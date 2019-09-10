Man dies after being thrashed by transgender persons in Surat

A 32-year-old man died in hospital Monday, six days after he was allegedly beaten up by three transgender persons for refusing to pay Rs 25,000 “to bless his newborn”.

The deceased, Gehrilal Khatik, was a resident of Mansarovar society in Godadara. He had a paan stall in Varachha area in Surat. His wife gave birth to a boy on August 31.

On September 3, the three transgender persons, identified as Renuka Kunwar alias Shanker Jadav (21), Bhagyashri Kunwar alias Sushant Bishnoi (32) and Sagri Kunwar alias Tanga Mallik (22), residents of Maha Prabhunagar in Limbayat, reached Gehrilal’s house and allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 to “bless his newborn child”, police said.

Gehrilal requested them to lower the demand and paid them Rs 7,000. This “angered” them and they allegedly pushed Gehrilal and banged his head against a wall, police said quoting the complaint lodged by the deceased person’s brother Dakesh Khatik. The three accused were arrested the same day.

Gehrilal’s family members took him to SMIMER hospital where the doctors told them that the victim had suffered brain haemorrhage.

“We had already arrested the three transgender persons under attempt to murder charges on September 3. They were sent to judicial custody the next day. After Gehrilal died today, the three have been charged with murder,” Limbayat police inspector V M Makwana said.