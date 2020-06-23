Man detained with 17 kg synthetic drugs, says Vadodara rural police

According to the police, the accused has confessed that he had received the consignment from another man at his village in Padra to sell it off in the city. (Representational) According to the police, the accused has confessed that he had received the consignment from another man at his village in Padra to sell it off in the city. (Representational)

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Vadodara rural police, on Tuesday, detained a 32-year-old man and seized 17 kg of synthetic drugs from his possession. The accused was nabbed from a checkpoint near Bhilapur village of Vadodara’s Dabhoi taluka. The police said that 17 kg of the synthetic drugs classifies as a commercial quantity.

The police had received a tip-off that a huge shipment of heroin was being transported from Dabhoi to Vadodara city, based on which Vadodara rural police and the SOG began an extensive search at checkpoints between the two places. As per preliminary investigation and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) tests, the laboratory-made consignment of the basic alkaloid substance has the presence of opium content, police said. The accused has been sent for Covid-19 testing, following which he will be produced in court for remand procedures.

“Such drugs are generally produced in labs and such consignments need proper documents which the accused did not possess. We have found suspicious drug contents in the 17 kg consignment. To accurately ascertain the kind of ingredients used and their exact quantities, we have sent a sample for testing to Gandhinagar,” said SOG Police Inspector AA Desai.

According to the police, the accused has confessed that he had received the consignment from another man at his village in Padra to sell it off in the city. The other person, who has also been named in the FIR, is on the run. Neither of the accused have any past history in drug dealing or any other crimes, police said.

“We are looking into the source of the consignment and where it was supposed to be delivered. There are limited buyers for consignments like these and it could be related to pharmaceuticals. This synthetic drug is not for direct consumption; the two accused were acting as suppliers in the chain. Further investigations can reveal more names,” Desai added.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd