Man detained for ‘throwing’ animal carcass in front of Ahmedabad housing society

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch detained one person for allegedly throwing an animal carcass in front of a residential society in Isanpur of Ahmedabad Friday.

According to police, a decapitated head of an animal was found outside the main gate of Bhagwan Nagar society in the Govindwadi area of Isanpur around 8:30 am on Friday. Another plastic bag containing almost 50 kilograms of the animal carcass was found dumped at the public road outside Arihant Jewellers showroom near Isanpur overbridge around the same time.

“Around 8:30 am, I saw a crowd of people assemble at Bhagwan Nagar society gate where on the main road, a decapitated head of a bovine was thrown. Similarly, another bag was found dumped on the road outside Arihant Jewellers containing an animal carcasses. We called the police immediately. Eyewitnesses told us that they saw an unidentified man riding a scooter and throwing animal meat before running away,” said Rohit Desai, a resident of neighbourhood, who is involved into animal husbandry.

Taken cognizance of Desai’s complaint, police lodged an FIR under IPC section 278 for making atmosphere noxious to health and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act and Gujarat Animal Preservation Act at Isanpur police station.

By Friday evening, a team of DCB detained Mohammad Faizan Shaikh (26), a resident of Vatva in Ahmedabad, for allegedly throwing the animal carcasses.

“Based on technical input, we picked up Shaikh from Rakhial area with his scooty. CCTV footage also showed Shaikh using his scooty to dump the animal carcasses. He is being interrogated regarding the motive and then handed over to Isanpur police station,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad DCB.