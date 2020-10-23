Man detained for ‘sexually harassing’ 8-yr-old

Taking cognisance, police have booked the accused and detained him today.

A 55-year-old man was detained on Friday for allegedly sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl in Ahmedabad.

According to police, an FIR was filed at the local police station on Thursday night under Indian penal code section 354A (i) for sexual harassment and sections of the Protection Of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, against a man believed to be the neighbour of the child.

The girl’s parents submitted a complaint stating that their child was attacked by the accused on Wednesday afternoon when she had gone to a grocery shop near her residence. As per the complaint, the accused allegedly bit the cheeks of the child which resulted in bruise marks.

“I was told by my wife on Thursday that when my daughter had gone to a grocery shop to purchase a chocolate on Wednesday, she was forcibly brought into the shop by the accused who then bit her. My child has injury marks on her cheeks,” told the complainant in the FIR.

Taking cognisance, police have booked the accused and detained him today.

