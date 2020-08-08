Man detained for ‘killing’ 3 members of a family

The police officials added that the accused will be charged for triple murders and attempt to murder in an FIR, which is yet to be lodged at Dholka police station. (Representational) The police officials added that the accused will be charged for triple murders and attempt to murder in an FIR, which is yet to be lodged at Dholka police station. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was detained for allegedly murdering two women and a seven-year-old girl, all members of the same family, at Keliya Vasna village under Dholka of Ahmedabad rural on Thursday.

According to police, the accused who was a neighbour of the victims, allegedly murdered the three using a sharp weapon and also tried to kill two other women before he was overpowered by a few villagers.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the accused, Raju Patel, a resident of Patelwaas in Keliya Vasna village started assaulting the neighbours, using a sharp weapon.

The deceased have been identified as Jashodaben Patel (75), her daughter Sumitraben Patel (35) and Jiya Patel, seven-year-old daughter of Sumitra. Two more women of Patelwaas have received injuries in the attack and they were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical relief. Police have detained the accused and are currently questioning him to find about the motive behind the triple murders.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Virendra Singh Yadav, Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad rural) said, “The accused was the neighbour of the victims and he used a sharp weapon to murder them. He also attacked two other women in the same locality. Prima facie, it appears that the accused was unmarried and there are conflicting reports about his mental state as per the local residents. We are currently questioning him to find out about the motive.”

The police officials added that the accused will be charged for triple murders and attempt to murder in an FIR, which is yet to be lodged at Dholka police station.

