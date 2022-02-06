Man detained for 19 months: Gujarat HC says disregard of principle of natural justice by authorities

The Gujarat High Court said that by not providing the Ahmedabad man — who was detained for the past 19 months on suspicion of being a Bangladesh national — an opportunity for hearing, the principles of natural justice were disregarded

A division bench of the high court had, in an order dated February 4 and made public on Saturday, directed for the conditional release of Amir Sidikbhai Shaikh (38), who was detained by a special operations group (SOG) official on the afternoon of June 18, 2020, reportedly when he was on his way to work.

Following Amir’s detention, his mother, Rashida, had approached Juhapura police station, furnishing multiple proofs of identity and citizenship such as voter’s ID card, Aadhaar card and the family’s ration card.

However, SOG did not release Amir and Rashida in July 2020 had moved the Gujarat HC with a habeas corpus petition, seeking the court’s direction to the SOG assistant police commissioner to produce Amir before the court and to release him from “illegal detention”.

While the division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Nirzar Desai in their judgment clarified that it will not enter into the aspect of nationality since the petition was a habeas corpus petition, the bench reasoned that it will only look at the aspect of legality, rationality and procedural propriety of the order of detention that was passed against Amir by SOG authorities.

The court also observed that the principle of natural justice also demands that an opportunity of hearing is provided to the said detenu where such detention orders are passed by authorities.

The verdict notes, “Without entering into the aspect of the nationality, if one looks at the report prepared by the Deputy Commissioner of Police… it is quite apparent that the inquiry has been limited to the visa and the passport. The person concerned (Amir) since could not produce the same on the very day of patrolling…(Amir) along with other four persons has been detained at the detention centre of SOG and since then, the corpus continues to be at the SOG Centre…there are various documents which have been produced before this Court (by Amir and his family, as proof of being Indian nationals), which in the report, are missing. There has been no inquiry at all made of the parents of the present corpus (Amir)…the mother (Rashida)..and her nationality is not questioned nor doubted even (by the authorities)….”

The court observed that the powers delegated to civil authorities by the Central government allowing them to inquire into the nationality of a person are required to be “exercised in accordance with law.”

“The least that is expected of the person who has been given such wide and vital powers of recommending the deportation of a person on the basis that he is not an Indian national, is to avail an opportunity of hearing to the person concerned,” the order read.

Noting that Amir, who is a daily wage labourer, was detained on the ground that he is a Bangladesh national since he could not produce his passport and visa during patrolling by SOG, the court recorded the police authorities’ admission that Amir had “no criminal background.”

The court also recorded that the authorities had not regarded the “documents of his parents, his siblings, his wife and his children” and that “there was no opportunity given” to Amir to establish his nationality.

The court also pulled up the authorities for relying on name spellings — where Amir is spelled as Aamir in some documents — and cautioned the authorities from using such anomalies to blow the issue out of proportion.

The court found defects on the detention order passed by the authorities and added that “it is quite obvious from the (detention) order passed..that the same is without availing any opportunity to (Amir) to adduce the necessary material.”

Upon inquiry from the court, the additional solicitor general representing the Central government had apprised the bench that possible time period for the deportation in case of foreign nationals and particularly Bangladeshi nationals, can range from anywhere between four to eight years.

To this, the court clarified that while it is not entering into the issue of citizenship, the bench suggested that “this aspect be taken up with requisite seriousness by the concerned authority dealing with issue of deportation at the level of External Affairs Ministry” and added that the ASG “is expected to play a vital role in streamlining this aspect and its due implementation, up-keeping the human dignity.”

The court further noted that “serious flaw is noticed in observing principles of natural justice”, and on the limited ground of non-availment of opportunity to Amir to prove his citizenship, the court deemed it appropriate to intervene especially in light of “noticing unbridled powers assigned to the authority, of course, for catching illegal/unauthorized nationals.”