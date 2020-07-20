Man detained 3 days after wife ‘jumped to death’ with son

BK Gamar, in charge officer of Chandkheda police station, said, An FIR has been lodged against four family members and we are investigating the case. (Representational) BK Gamar, in charge officer of Chandkheda police station, said, An FIR has been lodged against four family members and we are investigating the case. (Representational)

Three days after a 29-year-old woman and her six-year-old son allegedly fell to their death from the third floor of a residential society in Chandkheda of Ahmedabad, the police detained her husband for abetting her suicide.

Mamta Jadav (29) and her son Riyansh (6) were found dead around 2.30 pm on July 16 after they allegedly fell from the third floor of their building in Keshav Apartments in Chandkheda. According to police, the woman jumped from her house in an alleged suicide bid. However, no note was found from the spot.

A day after the incident, an FIR was lodged at Chandkheda police station against Chirag Jadav, the woman’s husband, Pravin Jadav, her father-in-law, Manjula Jadav, her mother-in-law, and Neha, the victim’s sister-in-law, under Indian Penal Code sections 306 for abetment of suicide, 498 A (husband or relative of victim subjecting her to cruelty and 114 (criminal conspiracy) along with sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Mamta and Chirag got married in 2011 and they had a son Riyansh. The FIR was filed after the woman’s father alleged that his daughter called him twice on July 16 morning seeking help as her husband and mother-in-law have been demanding Rs 1 lakh from her.

“Since the time my daughter got married, she was taunted by her in-laws for not bringing any dowry. To save her from taunts, we used to give small amounts from time to time. Last year in December, her husband and in-laws threw her out of the house after which she came to our place in Patan. We managed to give her Rs 1 lakh from a finance company,” Hasmukh Parmar, father of the woman, in his complaint.

BK Gamar, in charge officer of Chandkheda police station, said, “An FIR has been lodged against four family members and we are investigating

the case. The husband has been detained.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd