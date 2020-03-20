Man claims father went missing after arrest by Vadodara police, probe on

According to Sheikh Salim, his father Sheikh Babu sold bedsheets on a lorry in Ahmedabad and Vadodara. (Representational Image) According to Sheikh Salim, his father Sheikh Babu sold bedsheets on a lorry in Ahmedabad and Vadodara. (Representational Image)

An inquiry was initiated after a man from Telangana alleged that his father was arrested by the Vadodara police in December last year and went missing thereafter.

According to Sheikh Salim, his father Sheikh Babu sold bedsheets on a lorry in Ahmedabad and Vadodara. In an application submitted to the Vadodara Commissioner of Police, Salim alleged that his father was arrested by the Fatehgunj police on December 10, 2019 for unknown reasons and there has been no trace of him since.

He further claimed that his father’s friend in Ahmedabad had informed him of the arrest following which, he had reached Vadodara from Telangana and approached the police.

Following the memorandum, an inquiry was ordered by the Commissioner of Police. “The inquiry is still underway. We are ascertaining the facts about his alleged arrest and the subsequent allegations which have been made. We can comment only after the inquiry,” said Investigating Officer SG Solanki.

