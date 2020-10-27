Man booked for throwing acid on wife and daughter in Ahmedabad

As per a FIR lodged at Vejalpur police station on Monday, the complainant Jayaben stated that her father previously had an argument with her mother and left their house a month ago.

A 45-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter were admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Monday after the woman’s husband allegedly threw acid on them. He is currently on the run, police said.

As per police, the incident occurred around 3 am on Monday at Ekaldevnagar in Vejalpur area when the accused Babubhai Thakor allegedly threw acid at his wife Shardaben Thakor and their daughter Jayaben Thakor. As per a FIR lodged at Vejalpur police station on Monday, the complainant Jayaben stated that her father previously had an argument with her mother and left their house a month ago.

“Around 7 pm on Sunday evening, I, my mother and younger brother Vishnu had gone near Salpara railway crossing area to celebrate Dussehra. My father arrived there and started assaulting my mother… We went home and went to sleep around 3 am. After a few moments, my mother woke us up yelling and we saw that a chemical had been splashed on her face and chest. I had also suffered burn injuries on my right hand due to the acid attack. We then checked from our house’s window and saw our father fleeing from the society,” Jayaben stated in her complaint.

Taking cognisance, police booked Babu Thakor under IPC sections 326 (a) for acid attack, 498 (a) for harassment of woman and 323 for causing hurt. Sharda is said to be in a critical condition and is admitted in the civil hospital’s ICU ward.

