Man booked for ‘siphoning off’ Rs 8.9 lakh govt fund meant for widows, senior citizens

A computer operator at the Mamlatdar office in Viramgam of Ahmedabad rural has been booked for allegedly siphoning off Rs 8.9 lakh government fund meant for beneficiaries of central and state governments’ schemes related to widows and senior citizens, police said Sunday.

According to the police, Bijal Thakor, a resident of Mandal in Ahmedabad, was working as a computer operator on contract at the Mamlatdar office for four years until August last year. Thakor was employed under a revenue clerk and his job was to enter and file data as well as verify forms of recipients of various government schemes like Indira Gandhi Vidhwa (widow) pension scheme, Indira Gandhi Vrudhh (senior citizen) pension scheme, and Gujarat Vidhwa Sahay Yojana (Ganga).

A complaint submitted to the Viramgam police by Jayesh Patel, the deputy Mamlatdar at the Viramgam office, officials had first noticed discrepancies in August 2020 when the accused had allegedly siphoned off Rs 3.52 lakh meant as funds for recipients under the schemes.

“Many of the recipients of the schemes had died, however, the computer operator kept siphoning off the money to the accounts of his family and friends. After his discrepancies were caught, he was made return Rs 3.52 lakh back to the Mamlatdar office and was subsequently removed from the job. Later, a software audit found out the accused had also siphoned off Rs 5.38 lakh from more than 20 recipients of the three schemes over the last four years. The accused was again asked to repay the sum and on March 17 this year he returned only Rs 3 lakh. The accused has still not returned Rs 2.8 lakh of the state government fund,” Patel stated in his report.

Police have booked the accused under IPC section 409 for criminal breach of trust by a government servant. An officer posted at the Viramgam police station said an investigation was underway but accused has not been held yet.