Man booked for sexually assaulting boy

Police have booked a 19-year-old man in Gandhinagar for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy, who is his cousin.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at one of the police stations in Gandhinagar on Wednesday night against the accused man, a resident of Gandhinagar, under IPC 354 for sexual assault and sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the boy and his mother are residents of Mumbai, and had come to Gandhinagar to the accused’s residence for a funeral ceremony in April this year.

“On April 4, I caught the accused lying over my son and touching him inappropriately in one of the rooms of his residence in Gandhinagar. I tried to explain to him that this was a wrong act and then on April 29, I returned to Mumbai with my son. Later my son revealed that the accused on numerous instances after April 4 tried to sexually assault him by touching him inappropriately in his private parts,” said the victim in her complaint.

A police official in Gandhinagar said that the FIR was lodged after a complaint was forwarded by the Mumbai Police. The accused is not yet arrested.