Gujarat: Man booked for ‘raping’ woman after befriending her through matrimonial app

Police have booked a 35-year-old man from Surat for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman from Palanpur on multiple instances and duping her on the pretext of marrying her after meeting her through a matrimonial-based mobile application.

According to police, an FIR was lodged October 11 after the woman had approached the police with a complaint.

Police said that the woman was a divorcee who had used the matrimonial app to look for a second marriage prospects when she met the accused man.

“After the accused man contacted me on the matrimonial app, I told him that I am a divorcee with two children and he told me that he is single and looking for marriage. The accused then called me to Surat in June this year and expressed his interest towards marrying me. He then made me wear an engagement ring in a Surat hotel and told me that we have been engaged. The accused then made physical relationship with me on multiple instances in hotels of Surat, Ahmedabad, Palanpur claiming that we are going to be married by the end of this year,” said the woman in her complaint.

“On October 7, when he was in Palanpur, I got to know through his phone calls that he is already married and has a child. The accused lured me and forced himself on me by making false promises when he was already married,” the woman alleged.

Taking cognizance, police have booked the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (1) (for committing rape on woman several occasions), 420 (fraud), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation).