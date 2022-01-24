Man booked for raping doctor, later refusing to marry because of her lower caste: Cops

Police have booked a middle-aged man from Junagadh for allegedly raping a 38-year-old medical officer from Gandhinagar on the pretext of marriage and later refusing to marry allegedly because of her caste.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at a Gandhinagar police station Sunday against the accused under Section 376 for rape and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the victim, the accused had contacted her on social media and later became friends with her.

“From July to December last year, the accused made physical relationship with me multiple times claiming he would marry me as soon as he divorces his wife. I was also taken to a hotel in Porbandar in the last week of December in 2021 where the accused made a relationship with me,” said the victim in her complaint.

“When I asked him to marry me in January, he stopped receiving my calls. On Saturday, he called me and said that since he belongs to an upper caste and I belong to a lower caste, he cannot marry me,” she further said.

Police said no arrests have been made in the case yet but the Junagadh police have been contacted on the matter.