Man booked for ‘raping’ 40-year-old for 15 years

Police in Ahmedabad have booked a man for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman for the past 15 years “under the pretext of marriage.”

According to police, an FIR was lodged in old city Ahmedabad against the man after the woman submitted a complaint that the former made sexual relationship with her for the past 15 years by promising her to marry her.

“I met the accused in 2006 in Ahmedabad and we entered into a relationship. However, in 2007, he got married to another woman as per wishes of his parents so I told him that I will no longer keep any relationship with him. However, he promised me that he will divorce his wife and marry me. He also made sexual relationship with me on multiple occasions by taking me to different hotels from 2007 to till date. On July 17 this year, he again took me to a hotel in Ahmedabad and took advantage of me,” said the woman in her complaint.

Taking cognizance of the woman’s complaint, police booked the accused under IPC 376 for rape.

“The man is yet to be questioned in the case and further investigation is on,” said a senior police official of the police station concerned.