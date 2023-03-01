Man booked for rape on pretext of marriage: Cops

A 32-year-old man was booked Monday night for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman from Thaltej area of Ahmedabad with promises of marriage and later going back on his word.

Inspector Abhishek Dhawan of Bodakdev police station said, “The woman stated in the FIR that Hasmukh Prajapati, 32, also a resident of Thaltej had promised to marry her, and they were in a relationhip from November 2020… But he keeps delaying the marriage, reported the woman.”

The man has been booked under the IPC section 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman).

“The man is taken for Covid-19 test and further investigation is going on,” added Dhawan.