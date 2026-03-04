Man behind hoax bomb threats to state schools, courts held from Bengal: Police

On February 2, the Rajkot District and Sessions Court complex, the Rajkot District Collectorate and the Gir-Somnath District Court at Veraval were evacuated and thoroughly checked after these premises received bomb threats by email.

THE DETECTION of Crime Branch (DCB) and Cybercrime station of Ahmedabad City Police, on Tuesday said they, in a joint operation, arrested a person allegedly responsible for the recent wave of hoax bomb threat emails targeting schools and courts in Gujarat.

The joint team apprehended Sourav Biswas from West Bengal, who was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to Gujarat under a transit remand. Later, a court in Ahmedabad granted the Cybercrime Police further remand of the accused.

The DCB said in a statement, “Investigative teams are interrogating the suspect to uncover the motive, potential accomplices, and technical methods used to bypass security protocols.”