Man behind hoax bomb threats to state schools, courts held from Bengal: Police

THE DETECTION of Crime Branch (DCB) and Cybercrime station of Ahmedabad City Police, on Tuesday said they, in a joint operation, arrested a person allegedly responsible for the recent wave of hoax bomb threat emails targeting schools and courts in Gujarat.
The joint team apprehended Sourav Biswas from West Bengal, who was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to Gujarat under a transit remand. Later, a court in Ahmedabad granted the Cybercrime Police further remand of the accused.
The DCB said in a statement, “Investigative teams are interrogating the suspect to uncover the motive, potential accomplices, and technical methods used to bypass security protocols.”
Biswas is accused of the recent mass hoax bomb threats sent via email to educational institutions and judicial courts, causing significant public alarm.
On February 17, district courts in Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, were evacuated after their registries received bomb threat emails.
On February 16, a total of 40 schools in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Vadodara districts received bomb threats. After intensive checking of all educational premises, the threats were all declared hoaxes.
On February 2, the Rajkot District and Sessions Court complex, the Rajkot District Collectorate and the Gir-Somnath District Court at Veraval were evacuated and thoroughly checked after these premises received bomb threats by email.
On January 23, 17 schools in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts also received similar hoax emails.
